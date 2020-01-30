

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $253 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $127 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $228 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.93 billion from $1.84 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $228 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.67 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.84 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de