

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate remained stable in December, data from the statistical office ISTAT reported on Thursday.



The jobless rate was 9.8 percent in December, the same as in November. In October, the unemployment rate was 9.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased slightly to 2.547 million persons in December.



The employment rate fell slightly to 59.2 percent in December from 59.3 percent in the previous month.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 to 24, was 28.9 percent in December, same as in the prior month.



