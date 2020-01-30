

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $248.6 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $101.0 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $4.11 billion from $4.06 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $4.27 vs. $3.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.39 -Revenue (Q4): $4.11 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year.



