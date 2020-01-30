Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883563 ISIN: US7766961061 Ticker-Symbol: ROP 
Tradegate
28.01.20
21:11 Uhr
342,00 Euro
+2,00
+0,59 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
342,00
344,00
14:11
340,00
350,00
12:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC342,00+0,59 %