

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $92.81 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $73.63 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kimco Realty Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $155.26 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $296.13 million from $284.20 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $155.26 Mln. vs. $147.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $296.13 Mln vs. $284.20 Mln last year.



