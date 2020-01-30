

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Four juvenile product companies recalled around 168,100 units of inclined sleepers in total aiming to prevent suffocation risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.



Summer Infant (USA), Inc., Graco Children's Products Inc., Evenflo Company, Inc., and Delta Enterprise Corp. initiated the recall after infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products. The incidents were reported after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.



However, no injuries have been reported by any of the products of these four companies. All the recalled products were manufactured in China.



Summer Infant's recall involves about 46,300 units of SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleepers bearing model number 91394. The product is a free-standing inclined sleep product, and were sold from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99. They were sold through juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide including Amazon and Buy Buy Baby.



Graco's recall involves Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat, which comes as two products in one, a rocking seat and a vibrating lounger. Most models have multiple incline positions and one model,numbered 1922809, has one incline position. About 111,000 units have been sold in the United States and about 1,800 in Mexico. Graco Rocking Seat was sold at Target, Babies R Us and other stores nationwide and online at various websites from 2013 through 2018 for about $80.



Evenflo has recalled about 3,100 units of Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers. The product is a padded inclined napper, and were sold at various stores and online, including Target, Kohl's, Amazon.com, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney, and Walmart from May 2017 through January 2020 for about $75.



Delta Enterprise called back about 5,900 units of incline sleepers with adjustable feeding position for newborns in various brand names. They were sold at stores including Amazon.com, Kmart, and ToysRUs.com from January 2017 through December 2018 for between $42 and $51.



The companies urged the consumers to immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact the respective firms for a cash refund or voucher.



