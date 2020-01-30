

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $144.18 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $136.85 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $2.19 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $144.18 Mln. vs. $136.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.21 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



