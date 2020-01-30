

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, CMS Energy (CMS) raised its outlook for 2020 adjusted earnings to a range of $2.64 to $2.68 per share, or 6 to 8 percent annual adjusted earnings per share growth.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.67 per share for the year on revenues of $7.17 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Longer-term, the company maintained its outlook for adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 8 percent, with a bias toward the midpoint.



