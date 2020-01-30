Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908683 ISIN: US91913Y1001 Ticker-Symbol: V1L 
Tradegate
30.01.20
13:36  Uhr
78,50 Euro
-0,08
-0,10 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,08
78,95
14:47
77,87
78,54
14:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VALERO ENERGY
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION78,50-0,10 %