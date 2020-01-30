

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $350.5 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $275.9M, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.41 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $350.5 Mln. vs. $275.9M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



