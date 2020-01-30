

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $483.15 million or $0.71 per share compared to a loss of $10.87 million or $0.02 per share in the previous year.



Distributable earnings grew to $914.04 million from $722.08 million in the prior year.



Total revenues for the quarter surged to $2.09 billion from $504.98 million in the previous year.



Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share to record holders of common shares at the close of business on February 10, 2020. This dividend will be paid on February 18, 2020.



