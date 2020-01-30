

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Astrochef, LLC recalled about 7,363 pounds of pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products for mislabeling and undeclared allergens, according to a statement published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).



The products that are labeled pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products but may contain meatball stuffed pizza sandwich products inside the package, it said. The products also contain undeclared soy, a known allergen.



This is classified by the FSIS as a Class I recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



The frozen, stuffed pepperoni pizza sandwich items were produced on June 4, 2019 and July 3, 2019, and were shipped to retail locations across the United States.



The recall involves 10-oz. retail carton containing 'Banquet Mega Sandwiches Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza' with lot code 5659915510 and a best if used by date of May 29, 2020 as well as lot code 5659918410 and a best if used by date of June 27, 2020.



The company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Astrochef warned consumers who have purchased the recalled products not to consume it, and also urged them to either discard them or return it to the seller.



In a similar recall in September last year, Astrochef had recalled about 11,475 pounds of frozen chicken pub style entrees labeled as beef pub style entrees due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contained soy, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX