

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maryland-based McCormick & Company launched a limited-edition hot sauce this week.



'The unique blend of herbs and spices that fans have loved for more than 75 years, is going from a zesty sprinkle to a zingy splash,' the company said in an announcement. 'Tangy with a kick of heat, and that distinctive Chesapeake flavor, Old Bay Hot Sauce is sure to win over hearts (and mouths!).'



The company began selling the limited edition hot sauce on its website Wednesday and will debut the condiment in stores within 'the next month or so.'



The new OLD BAY Hot Sauce will appear for sale at select retail stores, for a limited time, like Acme, Giant, Food Lion, Martin's, Safeway, Wegmans, Weis and more. A 10 oz. bottle has a suggested retail price of $3.49.



'OLD BAY Seasoning and hot sauce go together like. Well, OLD BAY and everything' said Jill Pratt with OLD BAY! 'Our fans are always super excited to share with us all the ways they're using the seasoning and celebrating their love of OLD BAY - from costumes and themed weddings to home décor and even tattoos. We can't wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce.'



