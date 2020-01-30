

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has completed its global rollout of the 'Off-Facebook Activity' tool, which lets users manage the information Facebook collects.



According to Facebook, other websites and businesses send the company information about a user's activity on their sites and the social media giant uses that information to show ads that are relevant to users.



With the off-Facebook activity tool, users can now see a summary of that information and clear it from their account if they want to.



'Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control. We've been working on this for a while because we had to rebuild some of our systems to make this possible,' CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.



Facebook users also have option to disconnect Off-Facebook Activity from their account, but this doesn't mean that the person will stop seeing ads. According to Facebook, a user will still see the same number of ads, but they are likely to be less personalized.



A post on Facebook has also revealed that, 'The information you disconnect will no longer be connected to your account. This data can still be used without being linked to an individual user to allow us to let businesses know how their website, app or ads are performing.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FACEBOOK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de