

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $583 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $1551 million, or $5.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $444 million or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.8% to $1.26 billion from $0.87 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $444 Mln. vs. $337 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q4): $1.26 Bln vs. $0.87 Bln last year.



