Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894298 ISIN: US2435371073 Ticker-Symbol: DO2 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
08:20 Uhr
158,00 Euro
-4,00
-2,47 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
167,00
168,00
23:01
160,00
161,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION158,00-2,47 %