

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $10.61 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $8.75 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $15.59 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $548.44 million from $510.52 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $15.59 Mln. vs. $9.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $548.44 Mln vs. $510.52 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

