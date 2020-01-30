

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):



-Earnings: -$139 million in Q2 vs. -$487 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.47 in Q2 vs. -$1.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $187 million or $0.62 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.58 per share -Revenue: $4.23 billion in Q2 vs. $4.23 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.1 - $4.3 Bln



