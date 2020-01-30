

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $95.01 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $39.20 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Camden Property Trust reported adjusted earnings of $104.48 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $263.46 million from $244.92 million last year.



Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $104.48 Mln. vs. $96.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $263.46 Mln vs. $244.92 Mln last year.



