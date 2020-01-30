

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.64 compared to profit of $1.82, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.11, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter sales were $2.82 billion compared to $3.69 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.78 billion, for the quarter.



The company currently expects the first quarter of 2020 to be the trough for the year due to the normal seasonality of its mining operations and lower first quarter shipments in Flat-rolled.



United States Steel announced that its Board declared a dividend of $0.01 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable March 10, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business February 10, 2020.



Shares of United States Steel Corp. were up 7% after hours.



