Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 529498 ISIN: US9129091081 Ticker-Symbol: USX1 
Tradegate
30.01.20
09:11 Uhr
8,498 Euro
+0,025
+0,30 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,518
8,586
30.01.
8,403
8,449
30.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
US STEEL
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION8,498+0,30 %