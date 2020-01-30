Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J51W ISIN: US07556Q8814 Ticker-Symbol: BE4A 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
15:47 Uhr
15,100 Euro
+0,200
+1,34 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAZER HOMES USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAZER HOMES USA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,500
15,600
30.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEAZER HOMES
BEAZER HOMES USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEAZER HOMES USA INC15,100+1,34 %