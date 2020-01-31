Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889082 ISIN: US2774321002 Ticker-Symbol: EAC 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
08:00  Uhr
63,80 Euro
+1,10
+1,75 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,10
63,61
30.01.
62,92
63,33
30.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EASTMAN CHEMICAL
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY63,80+1,75 %