

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to release Germany's retail sales for December. Sales are forecast to drop 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in January.



Before the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the franc, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1020 against the greenback, 120.16 against the yen, 1.0700 against the franc and 0.8411 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX