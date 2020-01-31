

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to stockholders for nine-month ended December 31, 2019 decreased to 55.1 billion Japanese yen or $501 million from last year's 82.6 billion yen.



Earning per share were 57.03 yen down from 85.50 yen in the prior year.



Revenues decreased to 6.34 trillion yen from 6.78 trillion yen last yer.



While the company plans on raising funds of 4-4.5 trillion yen, it will proceed with more aggressive investment for further growth of 2-2.5 trillion yen, as well as capital expenditures and shareholder returns in the 2021 Mid-term Management Plan, Hitachi said.



Hitachi plans to issue the Bonds which amount is up to 200 billion yen and maturity date is up to three tranches (3years, 7years and 10years) depending upon market conditions.



Toshiaki Tokunaga has been promoted as senior Vice President and Executive Officer,CEO of Services & Platforms Business Unit, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hitachi Global Digital Holding.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HITACHI-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de