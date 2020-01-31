

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY.OB) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 was 76.3 billion yen, down 28.4% from the prior year.



Operating profit decreased by 17.4 % year on year to 120.1 billion yen.



The consolidated operating revenue was 1.131 trillion yen, same with last year.



The full-year consolidated revenue is expected to decrease by 30.0 billion yen, compared with its previous forecast, primarily due to weaker demand in the international passenger operations and cargo operations than expected. As a result, the full-year consolidated operating profit decreases by 30.0 billion yen from its previous forecast.



Accordingly, it projects a decrease of 26.0 billion yen in the full-year consolidated ordinary profit and a decrease of 21.0 billion yen in the full-year net income attributable to owners of the parent.



