

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the nine-month declined 5.9 percent to 403.9 billion yen from the prior year.



net income attributable to FG represented 85 percent progress against the revised target of 470 billion yen for fiscal 2019.



Ordinary profits for the nine-month period grew 13.9 percent to 561.5 billion yen from the previous year. Net business profit rose 47.6 percent to 475.5 billion yen.



