

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks maker Britvic Plc (BVIC.L) Friday posted 4.9 percent growth in revenues for the first quarter, and said it remains confident of achieving market expectations for the year.



In its first-quarter trading update, the Group said its revenues grew 4.9 percent to 369.8 million pounds, while it was up 2.6 percent on a comparable days and constant currency basis.



In addition, the Group said it signed its first sustainability-linked revolving credit facility for 400 million pounds, which has a maturity date of 2025 and comprises a number of annual KPIs linked to its sustainable business strategy.



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer, said in a statment, '..While we anticipate conditions will remain challenging, we are confident of achieving market expectations for the year, underpinned by the strength of our brand portfolio and exciting marketing and innovation plans.'



