

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Shaftesbury Plc (SHB.L), in its trading update for the period 1 October 2019 to 30 January 2020, said that EPRA vacancy decreased by 0.1% to 3.6% of portfolio ERV over the three months to 31 December 2019.



During the three months to 31 December 2019, the company concluded lettings, lease renewals and rent reviews with a rental value of 8.0 million pounds, achieving rents at or above ERVs at 30 September 2019.



At 31 December 2019, available-to-let vacancy totalled 3.1 million pounds, representing 2.1% of ERV.



At 31 December 2019, space held for, or under, refurbishment in the wholly-owned portfolio extended to 211,000 sq. ft., and represented 10.3% of total ERV.



