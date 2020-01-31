

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat publishes preliminary flash GDP and inflation data. The currency bloc is forecast to grow 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, the same pace as seen in the third quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen and the franc, it rose against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1028 against the greenback, 120.16 against the yen, 1.0702 against the franc and 0.8410 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



