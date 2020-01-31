

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $159 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $355 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $306 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $5.58 billion from $5.46 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $306 Mln. vs. $243 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $5.58 Bln vs. $5.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60



