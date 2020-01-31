

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation rose in January, flash data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.4 percent increase in December.



The core inflation was 0.4 percent in January, same as seen in the previous month.



Energy price inflation accelerated sharply to 3.13 percent from 0.02 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.9 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.8 percent in January, following a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP declined 0.8 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.



The statistical office is set to release the final results on February 12.



