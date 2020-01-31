

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share, representing a year-over-year increase of 28 to 33 percent, on organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.55 per share on revenue growth of 2.5 percent to $24.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

