

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said Friday that the European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has issued a positive opinion for the company's new mealtime insulin for the treatment of adults with diabetes as part of a multiple daily injection regimen or delivered by an insulin pump.



The fast-acting formulation of insulin lispro is being evaluated for use in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes to reduce blood glucose.



The CHMP opinion is now referred for final action to the European Commission, which grants approval in the European Union.



Lilly plans to market the medicine under the trade name Liumjev in the European Union, and the medicine has been referenced to date as URLi or LY900014 in scientific disclosures.



Lilly has submitted URLi for approval with regulatory authorities in the U.S. and Japan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de