

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $90.50 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $85.64 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $605.45 million from $549.39 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $90.50 Mln. vs. $85.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q4): $605.45 Mln vs. $549.39 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IDEXX LABORATORIES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de