

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to Class A Common Stockholders was $515.1 million or $0.91 per share, compared to a net loss of $393.0 million or $0.74 per share in the prior year.



After-tax distributable earnings per adjusted share were $0.44, compared to $0.55 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues for the quarter were $1.06 billion compared to negative $178.1 million last year. The increase was primarily due to mark-to-market net carried interest gains in the latest-quarter, partially offset by a lower level of transaction fees. Analysts expected revenues of $926.62 million.



KKR's regular dividend of $0.125 per share of Class A common stock was declared for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Additionally, beginning with the dividend to be announced with the results for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, KKR plans to increase its regular annualized dividend per share of Class A common stock by 8% from $0.50 to $0.54.



