

Greece's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in three months in November, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The retail sales volume rose 3.1 percent in November, following a 7.2 percent increase in October.



The latest sales was the lowest since August, when it was 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged down 0.2 percent in November, following a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.



Data also showed that the retail trade turnover fell 1.2 percent monthly in November, and grew 4.1 percent from the last year.



