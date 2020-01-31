

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's retail sales declined in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



The retail trade turnover declined 2.8 percent month-on-month in December.



Sales in specialized stores with motor fuels decreased by 3.8 percent monthly in December and retail sales except automotive fuel fell by 1.1 percent.



Sales of food, beverages, tobacco, and non-food stores declined by 1.6 percent each.



On an annual basis, the retail turnover dropped 6.6 percent in December.



In 2019, the turnover in retail sales increased 3.3 percent from the last year.



