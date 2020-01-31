

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pier 1 has recalled 6,000 units of five collections of desk chairs for possible fall and injury hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. These include 300 units sold in Canada.



The company said the chair's legs can break, causing fall and injury hazards.



The recall involves five collections of Pier 1 upholstered adjustable swivel desk chairs having a base with five wheels and were sold in various colors such as natural, turquoise, brown, ivory, navy blue, gray, light gray, light green and off white. The collections include Brennon, Corinne, Devon, Emille and Hourglass.



Pier 1 received 29 reports chair legs breaking, leading to one minor back injury involving the recalled desk chairs. Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled desk chairs and contact Pier 1 to receive a free repair kit, including shipping.



The desk chairs were manufactured in China from April 2019 through September 2019 and imported to the U.S. by Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1. They were sold at Pier 1 stores across the U.S. and online at www.Pier1.com from May 2019 through November 2019 for between $260 and $450.



