

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) said that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated the Marketing Authorization Application or MAA for tucatinib, in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine, for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, including patients with brain metastases, who have received at least two prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens.



The EMA validation of the MAA confirms that the submission is sufficiently complete to begin the formal review process. Tucatinib is an oral, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is highly selective for HER2.



The New Drug Application for tucatinib was submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 23, 2019 under the Real-Time Oncology Review Pilot Program. The review of the tucatinib NDA is also being conducted under Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence.



