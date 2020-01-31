

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth slowed in the final three months of 2019, after improving in the previous quarter, flash estimates from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew a non-adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year after a 2.9 percent increase in the previous quarter.



Main upward pressure on the GDP was exerted by the 0.9 percent volume increase in services sectors that included a 1.7 percent growth in retail trade, the agency said. Manufacturing decreased slightly, while the amount of collected product taxes increased.



On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, GDP rose 1 percent year-on-year following a 1.8 percent growth in the third quarter.



Compared to the previous three months, GDP grew an adjusted 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter after a 0.6 percent increase in the previous three months.



The statistical office is set to release the detail data on February 28.



