

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. has issued a recall of 840 units of mushroom barley soup as it may contain undeclared milk.



Bakkavor has recalled 840 units of Harris Teeter's Fresh Food Market Mushroom Barley Soup, 16 oz with 'SELL BY' date codes 03/09/20. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Chicken Wild Rice Soup containing milk was distributed in Mushroom Barley Soup packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. The problem was discovered when a Harris Teeter employee was stocking store shelves and noticed the discrepancy.



Products were distributed to Harris Teeter's retail stores in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington DC.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAKKAVOR GROUP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de