

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies on Friday, amid mounting concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy, and a mixed batch of economic data.



The Chinese National Health Commission said that 213 people have died from the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 9,800.



The U.K. and Russia have also confirmed their first cases of coronavirus infection, triggering fears about the economic impact of the disease.



The United States issued a Level 4 warning, its highest, urging Americans to avoid travel to China as a wave of panic and infections increase. More countries announced plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, ground zero of the deadly virus.



The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, but said it wasn't recommending measures that unnecessarily interfere with international trade or travel.



In U.S. economic news, data from the Commerce Department showed that U.S. personal income increased slightly more than anticipated in the month of December.



The report said personal income rose by 0.2% in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4% in November.



Revised data released by the University of Michigan showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in the month of January compared to the previously reported deterioration.



The consumer sentiment index for January was upwardly revised to 99.8 from the preliminary reading of 99.1. The index is now up from the final December reading of 99.3.



The dollar index declined to 97.38, down by about 0.5% from previous close.



Against the euro, the dollar was down more than 0.5% at $1.1092, weakening from $1.1033. Preliminary data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation accelerated for the third straight month in January.



Inflation rose to 1.4% from 1.3% in December, in line with expectations.



Against Pound Sterling, the dollar was at $1.3203, more than 0.8% down from previous close of $1.3093, after data from the Bank of England showed that UK mortgage approvals rose to the highest level in two-and-a-half years in December.



The Japanese Yen was up by about 0.55%, at 108.35 a dollar, compared to 108.95 yen a dollar Thursday evening.



The dollar was down sharply at 0.9632 against Swiss franc, while it was stronger against the loonie at 1.3234.



The Aussie was down more than 0.4% against the dollar, with the AUD-USD pair quoting at 0.6693.



