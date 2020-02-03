

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.L) said the Group has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 2,562MW of capacity (de-rated 2,333MW) from its existing gas, pumped storage and hydro assets. The capacity market agreements, worth 15 million pounds, are in addition to existing agreements.



Drax Group stated that it did not accept agreements for its two coal units at Drax Power Station or the small Combined Cycle Gas Turbine at Blackburn Mill. The Group will now assess options for these assets, alongside discussions with National Grid, Ofgem and the UK Government.



