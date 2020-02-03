Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854566 ISIN: US15189T1079 Ticker-Symbol: HOU 
Tradegate
31.01.20
12:44 Uhr
24,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,83 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,800
24,200
13:45
24,000
24,200
13:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERPOINT ENERGY
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC24,000-0,83 %