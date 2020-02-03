Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MMEV ISIN: US00766T1007 Ticker-Symbol: E6Z 
Tradegate
30.01.20
10:18 Uhr
44,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,44 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AECOM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECOM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,200
45,600
13:57
42,600
44,200
13:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AECOM
AECOM Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AECOM44,800-0,44 %