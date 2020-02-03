

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) announced publication of data from its pilot clinical study of INO-3106, a novel DNA therapy targeting human papilloma virus type 6 or HPV 6 for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, a rare and orphan disease, in the open access scientific journal Vaccines or MDPI.



Study results demonstrated that INO-3106 generated immunogenicity and engagement and expansion of an HPV 6-specific cellular response, including cytotoxic T cells.



The results also showed that Inovio's immunotherapy allowed two patients who previously required approximately two surgeries per year to manage this disease to delay the need for surgery to a robust degree; with one patient requiring no surgeries for over a year and a half and a second that remained surgery free for over two and a half years.



Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis is a rare, orphan, HPV-associated disease that can cause noncancerous tumor growths leading to life-threatening airway obstructions, and occasionally progresses to cancer. Currently, the disease is incurable and can only be treated by surgery to remove the tumors, which temporarily restores the airway. The tumor always recurs and the surgery must be repeated, usually multiple times a year.



Inovio plans to advance INO-3107 into Phase 2 clinical trials in the first half of 2020 as a novel first-in-class immunotherapy for the treatment of RRP in both adult and pediatric populations.



