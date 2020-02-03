

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 1917, a British epic war film that chronicles the story of two young soldiers during World War I, has won seven awards, including for the best film, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.



Sam Mendes, who directed, scripted and produced the film, received the BAFTA for Director. It also won awards for Outstanding British Film, Cinematography (Roger Deakins), Production Design, Sound, and Special Visual Effects.



The World War I drama had won the Golden Globes Award for best motion picture and best director last month.



1917 takes a close look at the First World War through the eyes of two young British soldiers who are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier's brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.



Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker, one of the most talked-about films of 2019. Speaking after accepting the award, Phoenix urged the film industry to dismantle 'systemic oppression' and racism, in apparent reference to all-white nomination.



Joker won two more awards: Shayna Markowitz for the inaugural Casting award, and Hildur Guðnadóttir for Original Score. Renee Zellweger, who plays Judy Garland in the biographical drama film - Judy - about the American singer and actress, was named best actress.



South Korean film Parasite was adjudged the best Film Not in the English Language. It also won the Original Screenplay award for Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won.



Supporting Actor award went to Brad Pitt for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.



Laura Dern won Supporting Actress for her performance as a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.



After a gap of 43 years, all four of the BAFTA awards for acting went to Americans.



Sama, the epic and intimate journey filmed through five years of uprising in the Syrian town of Aleppo, won the best Documentary award.



Jojo Rabbit won Adapted Screenplay and Le Mans '66 took the BAFTA for Editing. Klaus took the award for Animated Film.



The Special Award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema was presented to Andy Serkis.



Producer Kathleen Kennedy received the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest honor by the Academy.



