

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General (DG) said it plans to create more than 8,000 new career opportunities in fiscal 2020 through anticipated store and distribution center growth. The company said external candidates looking to join Dollar General can apply online for available positions.



Dollar General plans to invest approximately 1.7 million training hours to support employees' development in fiscal 2020. The company noted that its employees have access to paid parental leave, adoption assistance, telemedicine, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, Dollar General's Employee Assistance Foundation and much more.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOLLAR GENERAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de