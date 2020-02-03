

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands manufacturing sector contracted at the softest pace in January, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Monday.



The NEVI manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 49.9 in January from 48.3 in December. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



Among the sub-sector level, both the intermediate and investment goods segments deteriorated in operating conditions, while consumer goods producers improved.



Production decreased for the fourth month in a row in January. Output and new orders declined further. Order book volumes declined at a weaker client demand.



Outstanding business deteriorated for the eleventh month in a row and the rate of backlog depletion slowed. The number of workforce increased in January.



Cost burdens increased for the second month in a row in January. The rate of price inflation accelerated and average selling prices rose solidly.



Confidence among the goods-producers for the next year outlook for output strengthened to the highest in fourteen month in January.



