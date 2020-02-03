

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kennametal Inc. (KMT):



-Earnings: -$5.94 million in Q2 vs. $54.70 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.07 in Q2 vs. $0.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.99 million or $0.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.20 per share -Revenue: $505.08 million in Q2 vs. $587.39 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KENNAMETAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de